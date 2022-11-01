PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Salvation Army has some fun events coming up in the month of November.

Major Ed Binx with the Salvation Army was in studio to share all the details. The empty stocking fund will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 10. This year’s goal is to raise $200,000. Donations can be mailed to 1824 West 15th Street, Panama City. This helps to raise money for their Christmas efforts.

Towards the end of November, their new thrift store will be opening in Panama City. This takes place Saturday, Nov. 19. The store will be located at 2329 Martin Luther King Boulevard Suit B, Panama City. There will be prize drawings all day and the store will be open from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. For more information on these events, you can watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!