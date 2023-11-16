FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) – The 16th installment of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Rodeo is coming to Fountain on Friday, November 17th, and Saturday, November 18th at the Fountain/Youngstown Ballpark.

Tickets to view the show cost $15 for general admission, $10 for veterans, and those four and under get in for free.

You can check in starting at 5 p.m. on both days, however, the show won’t start until 7.

There will be bareback riding, team roping, steer wrestling, and lots of other fun rodeo displays to watch.

The rodeo provides guests with the opportunity to watch something unique and different, which is why it returns year in and year out.

“Seeing the public’s reaction to it, there’s a lot of people that don’t get to see bulls and horses and steers and all that,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jim Jenkins. “They don’t see this every day and to watch these people come out and see it and enjoy it, that’s a plus.”

Tickets can only be purchased upon arrival at the rodeo, if you see someone selling tickets online do not buy them.

Along with all the rodeo activities, there will be plenty of local vendors in attendance for you to check out.