Road near ECP Airport experienced flooding issues after Thursday morning rain

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) experienced traffic issues after Thursday morning’s heavy rain.

The airport entrance was submerged at the intersection of West Bay Parkway and Highway 388.

Several vehicles became stuck in the standing waters and were pulled out by tow trucks.

News 13 received reports of cars, trying to leave the airport area, backed up from Highway 388 all the way to the terminal— around two miles.

Construction for the intersection’s new roundabout played a role in the delays.

The traffic cleared out around noon on Thursday.

Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan released the following statement: