Road near ECP Airport experienced flooding issues after Thursday morning rain

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) experienced traffic issues after Thursday morning’s heavy rain.
The airport entrance was submerged at the intersection of West Bay Parkway and Highway 388.
Several vehicles became stuck in the standing waters and were pulled out by tow trucks.
News 13 received reports of cars, trying to leave the airport area, backed up from Highway 388 all the way to the terminal— around two miles.
Construction for the intersection’s new roundabout played a role in the delays.
The traffic cleared out around noon on Thursday.
Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan released the following statement:
“ECP has experienced more than 7” of rain over the past 24 hours. Recent weather conditions have left water covering the roadways near the Airport. Earlier today, there were delays in driving to and from the Airport as a result of water on the roadway at West Bay Parkway and SR388. The Airport worked with FDOT and Superior Construction to assist in relocating and redirecting the water that impacted the intersection. The intersection has been cleared, however drivers should use caution for the next day or so as the water moves through the area. For the most recent information regarding local roadways, visit @MyFDOT_NWFL on Twitter.”