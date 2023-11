PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The annual Bay County Veterans Day parade will take place on Saturday, November 11.

Road closures are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m., with the parade starting at 9 a.m.

The Panama City Police Department said closures will begin from Frankford Avenue from 13th Street South to 10th Street, down to 11th Street from Frankford Avenue East to Wood Avenue, and from Wood Avenue North to behind the Bay County Government complex.