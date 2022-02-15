BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – With 2021’s historic amount of rainfall, many areas in the Panhandle experienced flooding issues.

One area in particular is the Riviera Beach neighborhood on the west end of Panama City Beach in Bay County.

Residents living along Pompano Avenue have dealt with hurricane-like flooding for many months.

Bay County officials have been working with residents on a solution. They said they will create a retention pond where flood water can run off into.

Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts said the county identified the owner of a dilapidated structure on Pompano Avenue, which will make room for that retention pond.

Griffitts hopes to see change within the next 60 to 90 days.

“Once we close on this house they will go out there and demo it and the engineers will start working on stormwater plans,” Griffitts said. “It’s just the first of hopefully many parcels that we will be able to acquire to help some of those problems. Some of the owners are out of state, some have been deceased and passed through to the next of kin. So, it’s been a bit of a challenge for our legal staff but they are working through it.”

Griffitts said this entire project will move along quickly, and by this time next year, all flooding issues should be resolved.

He said the goal is to buy more surrounding properties for additional ponds.