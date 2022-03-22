PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Some Bay County students may find themselves at a new school this fall.

New zoning maps for Bay District Schools have been approved to include Oscar Patterson Academy.

After closing its doors due to extensive damage caused by Hurricane Michael, the school has been approved to receive kids this fall.

“They’re going to have new technology. They are going to have a new facade and the groundworks and new teachers so we are so excited about the opening for K-2 grades in the fall,” Bay District School Board Chairman Pamm Chapman said.

The Bay District School Board approved rezoning maps that would reallocate approximately 360 students to Oscar Patterson Academy.

Courtesy: Bay District Schools

This will help alleviate the stress placed on other local elementary schools as people continue to move to the area.

“Northside and Parker and even Cedar Grove, they are all at max capability which means they can barely seat the students that they have so we are hoping that this will relieve that and so we will all be able to handle the population that we have,” Oscar Patterson Academy principal Charlotte Blue said.

Students will come from Northside, Cherry Street, and Cedar Grove elementarys.

Some Parker elementary students will be moved to Cedar Grove to relieve Parker of some students.

“Obviously after the hurricane, everybody left the community but now we are building back and we actually have a lot more people in population so our other schools are a little bit stressed right now so this will alleviate that stress,” Chapman said.

Oscar Patterson is now officially open for registration.

The school district will notify those affected through mail and email in the coming days.