BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Many state troopers see the pain of just how much damage an impaired driver can cause, but few can say they too have experienced that pain first hand.

“DUI is not a victimless crime,” said Tammy Tindle-Husar.

Tindle-Husar was a Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper for 26 years. She has made her fair share of arrests and worked to get impaired drivers off the road, but she also deeply empathizes with the pain victims endure.

While on shift in Orlando in the late 80s, she was rear ended by a drunk driver and became a victim herself.

“She hit me so hard she knocked the light bar off my patrol car,” Tindle-Husar said.

She has been in up to 17 car accidents, several she said were due to impaired drivers.

From the crash in Orlando, Tindle-Husar had moderate injuries to her back and shoulder, but did not let it stop her.

“I did some physical therapy but was right back at it,” she said.

She joined the first DUI Task force of its kind in 1990 in Orlando, and was even awarded the Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) 100 Club Award dedicated to officers who go above and beyond to get impaired drivers off the road.

“It was constant. I can remember 3 DUI arrests in one 8 hour shift. It was my passion,” she said.

When asked if she would do it all again, and go through the pain of terrible car crashes, in hopes that she may have saved lives her answer was short and simple.

“Absolutely. I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said.

Her last crash was in Panama City Beach in 2011. She said a man was driving recklessly on Allison Ave. and Panama City Beach Parkway. She said she estimated the man was driving at least 80 miles per hour.

“He he hit me from behind, went past me turned left and drove into my passenger door,” she said.

The crash ended her career and forced her to spend over a year using a wheelchair, walker and cane before she could eventually move with ease. On top of her severe injuries, she found out she had thyroid cancer.

“It broke my neck. I had 6 herniated discs, 3 major back surgeries and 9 spinal procedures,” she said.

Now, Tindle-Husar is cancer-free, but she lives in chronic pain. Her pain, she said, is a small price to pay for the life she led as a law enforcement officer.

“Even I could save one life, even if it was the drunk driver’s life, it makes my career entirely worth it,” she said.