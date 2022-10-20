BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing.

“Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”

The testing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. and be completed by 12:30 p.m.

Southeast Panama City, Millville, and Parker will most likely hear the alarms.