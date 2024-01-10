BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County residents are no strangers to natural disasters, but when residents come together we can see the strength in our community.

Dozens of homes were severely damaged or destroyed by the tornado that touched down Tuesday morning.

After the storm passed many residents came together to help each other and make sure their neighbors were safe.

While the clean-up has started, many residents have a long road ahead of them.

Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore was at the Bayou George Fire Rescue Station earlier today to make sure residents were able to get tarps and bottled water.

“It is good to know that we’re able to be able to just assist them in their time of need and be able to help them with the first stages of recovery. Red Cross is available as well, and they can reach out. The easiest way is to dial 2-1-1,” Commissioner Moore said. “I know power is slowly coming back on, I know certain roads up here, Commander Lane, and some others got power back around noon time. So I know the power companies are working hard and diligently to get that. So I’m hoping in the next day or so everybody should be back with power as well.”

Moore also said residents can move their debris to the curb, residents will be notified when debris pick-ups start.