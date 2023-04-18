BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay Point community could soon look different if Bay County commissioners approve a plan to rezone the area.

John Warren, who purchased the Bay Point golf courses back in 2021, wants to add more residential and commercial properties to the area.

Some are all for it.

“The whole plan in general is very good for Bay Point and for Bay County with tax revenues,” one resident said.

While others are vehemently opposed.

One said in a letter: “I think the development of this area will put an undue stress on the existing infrastructure and increase traffic on already busy residential Magnolia Beach Road and Delwood Beach Road.”

The old Meadows golf course, which was badly damaged in Hurricane Michael, would be zoned for non-residential use.

“There will also be along Delwood and Magnolia, there will be some commercial development that will be addressed with buffering and size,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said. “Just additional opportunities for both retail-related business as well as contractor-related business, contractor being military contractors working with the military base.”

However, the proximity to Naval Support Activity Panama City threw a wrench into another piece of Warren’s plan, putting an airstrip in Bay Point.

“The proximity of the airstrip to the Navy base was an issue because of what happens behind the fence line,” Moore said. “They do a lot of different things and the Navy base and the tenants on the Navy base had concerns about what this would do and how this could potentially affect the mission of the Navy base and it could potentially affect new missions that would come.”

No final rezoning decisions were made Tuesday.

The discussion has been continued to the May 2 commission meeting on the understanding that the airstrip be removed from the plans.