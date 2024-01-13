PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State Representative Neal Dunn spent the day touring the damage caused by Tuesday’s severe weather.

The District 2 representative started in the east end of his congressional district in Taylor County, and then made his way west to Marianna, before ending his journey at ground zero of the tornado on Thomas Drive.

“It doesn’t matter whether you live in Maine or you live in Florida, but Florida, I’m proud to say, has been very resilient,” Dunn said. “Our people have come back again and again and they help each other. And I’ve been very proud of that.

While crews are still working to assess the damage Dunn said no matter the cost. He will work to help communities rebuild.

“We’re looking at the damage where these tornadoes touched down here,” Dunn said. “We haven’t got a figure, a dollar sense figure yet on this. But the good news is no loss of life. Bad news is that there’s a lot of people hurt and a lot of people homeless.”

He ensures that communities in the panhandle will rebuild and that every time communities come back it’s seemingly better than before.

“You can build resilience to a hurricane,” Dunn said. “You can’t build resilience to a tornado. These tornadoes came in and they’re going to do the damage we very, very seldom see. But fortunately, we are seeing it now. We will help all these people build back. And we have programs for that. I can’t say yet if we’re going to meet the public threshold for damages for FEMA to come in and pay. But we have programs to help everybody.”

Dunn said he has spoken with many elected representatives both at the city and state levels all of whom are working to help the affected communities rebound.

“I think we have a right state delegation, a legislative delegation, great state leaders, great local leaders, There are counties that are first responders, are sheriffs,” Dunn said. “We got great people. So I think we’re going to come back all the way.”

While all those involved recognize there will need to be a significant period of rebuild. They are hopeful for the future.

“Most of my people have been through the state,” Dunn said. “Their first rodeo and they are very professional. And they’re you know, they’re obviously they’re sympathetic with all those who have suffered losses, but they really know what they need to do. And they know what those people need. And people are very accepting and upbeat about it.”

