PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Congressman Neal Dunn brought county sheriffs from across his district to Panama City Friday to hear their concerns.

He’ll take their ideas back to Washington in the hopes of instituting change in the legislature.

The main topic of discussion? Fentanyl.

“We need to focus on educating our kids, our families, and our communities about the extraordinary dangers of this poison,” Dunn said.

A poison that’s taken hundreds of lives in our area in recent years.

“People are dying,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “I think it was last year where we had 30 overdose deaths just in the unincorporated area of Bay County. If we had a mass shooting and 30 people were killed, we would have national news media here talking about it but that’s no less of a loss of life for 30 individuals to lose their life to Fentanyl.”

Ford said he’s glad he gets to bring these concerns to Dunn directly.

“We get to share ideas of what we’re seeing in our communities; what works, what hasn’t worked,” Ford said. “It’s also important for Congressman Dunn to be able to hear directly from sheriffs and county administrators of what our needs are so he can take that back to Washington and take that message back to Washington, informed directly by the people that are affected by it so we appreciate him for putting this together.”

Dunn was all ears.

“We want to listen to what the pressures and problems are from their side of the table, what they think would be helpful to them,” Dunn said. “Then we could start addressing this together because it’s going to have to be together. We’ve got to be working with local, state, and federal.”

Dunn said CDC figures show 200 people died of a fentanyl overdose in the 2nd congressional district in 2021 alone. He even brought one of the nation’s former ‘top cops’ with him to the roundtable.

“I think maybe perhaps the perspective that I bring is ‘How is this getting in communities like Panama City? How is it getting here? Has it become the crisis that it is today?” Former Acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said.

Wolf also talked about issues at the U.S. Southern border.

“Whether it’s the human trafficking, it’s the illegal narcotics, it’s the illegal contraband that’s coming across that border, every border in every state,” Wolf said. “I would say every community is a border community.”

Solutions discussed include scheduling fentanyl as a Class 1 substance. They also want to educate the public as a form of prevention.