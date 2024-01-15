BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Congressman Neal Dunn spent the weekend visiting both Jackson and Bay County after last week’s severe tornado ripped through Panhandle neighborhoods. On Monday, he capped off the trip at Bayou George.

“I was up in Jackson County and they said, well, you need to go down to Bayou George because there’s some real serious damage down there,” said Rep. Dunn.

He was accompanied by State Rep. Griff Griffitts and Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore. So far, the county estimates that 172 residences sustained some form of damage. A final cost estimate is yet to be determined.

“There are certain thresholds that you meet to get FEMA reimbursement for disaster supplementals and things like that. We’re tabulating all of that dollar damage now,” said Dunn.

He expects that total to come next week.