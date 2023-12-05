PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Thursday, December 7th marks 82 years since the Japanese attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor, which brought the U.S. into World War 2.

A Panama City Beach museum is remembering some of the more forgotten aspects of that day with a special exhibit.

The Man in the Sea Museum spotlights naval divers, who in the immediate aftermath of the attacks, dove into the wreckage to save sailors as well as salvage some of the ships.

Both family members of some of the divers and outside organizations donated the pieces to ensure this small part of American history was not forgotten.

“They donate things to the museum so we can showcase them and continue this great story,” Man in the Sea Museum Executive Director Steve Mulholland. “We also have artifacts on loan from the Naval Historical Society, and we’re proud to showcase them. We need to continue to tell the story of our great nation.”

In total divers spent 20,000 hours rescuing sailors and salvaging ships.

If you want to see the exhibit for yourself you can between Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.