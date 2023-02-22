BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new face has joined the Bay County Tourist Development Council.

Bay County commissioners appointed local business owner Reggie Johns to the TDC Wednesday morning.

The seat was left vacant by now-county commissioner Clair Pease.

Johns was born and raised in Bay County and currently lives on Panama City Beach.

He owns two real estate brokerage firms and a vacation rental management company.

He said he is grateful for the opportunity, as tourism is Bay County’s number one economic generator.

“The first thing we need to do is just continue to focus on our biggest resource, and those are the beaches,” Johns said. “That’s what brings tourism here. Then focus on the other items that are the bigger priority items that have the highest return on investment for bringing these tourists.”

Johns will fill the county collector seat for the remainder of the term. That term expires at the end of 2025.