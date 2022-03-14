BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Residents impacted by recent wildfires and tornadoes now have a place to turn to for help.

Rebuild Bay County has set up a community recovery center in Panama City to help all who are impacted.

“I don’t know, I just know we need to move on a little quicker,” Magnolia Hills resident Paul Shuman said.

Shuman and his wife lost their home in the Adkins fire just over a week ago. On Monday morning, they received an unexpected phone call from Rebuild Bay.

“To address the long-term needs of both of the fire victims and the tornado victims,” Executive Director of Rebuild Bay Donna Pilson said.

At AD Harris located at 819 East 11 Street in Panama City, residents can get all kinds of resources. For example, parents can receive information on how children will handle trauma.

“Hotel reimbursements for those who had to evacuate as well as those we are getting requests for some type of from machinery to be able to clean out smoke smells out of the homes,” Pilson said. “There may be some other bills necessary for long-term, who may have dipped into savings or whatever to pay for hotel costs on the spot.”

Pilson said even if do not see any physical damage, but you can smell smoke, you may still qualify for help.

When it comes to tornado victims, Callaway residents impacted are also welcome to stop by.

There are many booths set up from Northwest Florida Health to the Salvation Army as well as the Bay County Health Department.

“Having gone through Michael myself, I can certainly identify where they are,” Northwest Florida Health representative Katie Zimpfer said. “Hopefully giving them some personal tips will help them.”

Rebuild Bay has over $25,000 to help all residents who were impacted.

At this time, no physical donations are needed. Rebuild Bay is asking for monetary donations to help residents pay costs.

You can donate by visiting the Rebuild Bay website or calling (850) 319-1298.