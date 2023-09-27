PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – October 10th marks the five-year anniversary of the devastating landfall of Hurricane Michael.

On Saturday, October 7th, Rebuild Bay County Inc. will host an anniversary recognition event for the community of Bay County. It will take place at Florida State University in Panama City Holley Center between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by contacting Rebuild Bay at (850) 215-8702.

This semi-formal dining event will consist of a cocktail hour, a sit-down dinner, entertainment, and a look at resources Rebuild Bay has been researching to help Bay County be better prepared for any future disasters.

Sponsors, volunteers, and partners will all be recognized.