PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rebuild Bay County launched its ‘Keep It Cool’ program Friday.

They will be purchasing and installing free air conditioning units for community members who are lower-income and at risk of heat-related illnesses. The organization received a generous monetary donation, making the program possible. The donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Rebuild Bay County has AC unit applications on its website. They will see if applicants qualify for the program before installing the unit.

“Residents that are at risk of heat exhaustion are the first ones, so we’ll take a look at what they currently have and we’ll look at income. We’ll look at their ability to be able to either purchase their own unit or to be able to physically put it in so that at-risk population will be those folks that may not be able to afford a new unit themselves or may not be able to install it themselves.”

You can also apply for an AC unit by texting ‘APPLY’ to 850-783-4311.