BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A new manufacturing operation is coming to Bay County.

Resia is a Miami-based real estate manufacturer and developer on the ground floor of a new way to build high-quality multi-family housing.

The construction techniques involve building the rooms, or pods, in a factory and then shipping them to the site for assembly.

“They’ll manufacture the bathroom, they will manufacture the kitchen, the closet and they’ll put that on a truck and they’ll ship it to the construction site where they will ultimately build apartment complexes,” Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said.

This method ensures quality and significantly reduces construction time.

The target demographic is families earning between $45,000-$85,000 a year.

“We’re very excited,” Resia President and CEO Ernesto Lopes said. “We think it is the perfect location, the perfect environment, the perfect community for us to come in and be able to introduce this new workforce to the future of manufacturing.”

The site of Resia’s new manufacturing site will be right across the street from the newly added Central Moloney Incorporated.

Resia will be investing between $40-50-million into a 200,000-square foot state-of-the-art facility at Venture Crossings business park near the airport.

This new addition will bring 200 new jobs in phase one.

“We’re not only going to generate jobs but its jobs that really will prepare this local workforce here for the future of the industry,” Lopes said. “They will be high-paying jobs and they will be trained.”

Lopes is partnering with Haney Technical College and Gulf Coast State College to properly train the workforce.

Resia could also supply Bay County with an answer to its housing shortage.

“We lost a lot of our workforce housing as a result of Hurricane Michael,” Hardin said. “A lot of that is being rebuilt. I know Resia is already talking to some other construction companies and developers about having their product actually in Bay County so there will definitely be opportunities for them here.”

The factory construction should begin around the end of summer and be fully operational by early 2024.