BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Emergency Services has it’s third chief in a little more than a week. Friday county officials announced David Morison is the new acting-chief.

They also announced suspended Chief Brad Monroe has resigned. The man who replaced him as Interim Chief last week, Gabe Moschella, is on administrative leave with pay, and Administrative Section Chief Brooke Powell has been fired.

The issues between the department’s top managers began within the last year, but came to a head last month when Powell filed a complaint against Morrison for aggressive, intimidating behavior and abusive language during a July 12th meeting.

EMS Division Chief Shawn McCardle then filed a sexual harassment complaint against Powell. He also filed a complaint against Monroe, accusing him of inappropriate conduct, including discrimination in hiring, failure to address reports of sexual harassment, abusive language and accepting gifts from vendors.

The county hired local attorney Amy Myers to conduct the investigation into the allegations. In her report, Myers said most of the complains were unsubstantiated, but she found that both Monroe and Powell violated of the county’s standard of conduct and ethics, calling Powell’s behavior egregious workplace misconduct.

Powell was terminated, Monroe resigned effective Friday, Morrison was reinstated and is now acting chief. Moschella is on administrative leave with pay, pending an investigation into his behavior.

We’ll follow this story as the investigation continues.