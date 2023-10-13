PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach’s Oktoberfest is back beginning Friday, October 13th at Aaron Bessant Park.

The three-day celebration kicks off at 4 pm and will go until 11 on Friday night.

On Saturday the fun begins at noon and lasts until 11 p.m., then everything wraps on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The event will feature live music, bounce houses, face painting, and of course traditional German food and drinks.

“The beer, the pretzels, the German food. It’s just a great family-friendly event,” said Panama City Beach Oktoberfest Marketing Director Grant Wittstruck. “Community, I mean, we haven’t talked about community at all, but everyone comes out here, you see friends that you haven’t seen for years. So it’s just a great event all the way around.”

Competitions including stein hoisting, alp horn blowing, and best dressed will all be held.

Tickets can not be bought at the door, you can purchase them on Eventbrite or click here to purchase them.