PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port officials recently completed some upgrades to the railroad tracks entering and exiting the old paper mill property.

The tracks cross Business 98 at St. John Street in Springfield.

They connect the mill property to the Bay Line Terminal off of Industrial Drive near Highway 231 and are crucial for moving cargo in and out of the mill area.

The port opened its $60-million east terminal on the mill property in 2021.

So, the track upgrades provide a reliable way to move products.

“We receive state funding as a match to help upgrade that. And we have gone through and basically removed all of the old rail infrastructure and subgrade and put all new rail infrastructure in,” Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “To ensure that we have a high capacity modern safe freight rail corridor between the Bay Line and the Port Authority for the import and export of goods that are traveling by rail.”

Six years ago the Port Authority bought 43 acres of property from Westrock with an option to buy another 27 acres.

After the mill closed last year, the port exercised that option for $6.5 million.

They still have not announced what they plan to do with the additional land.