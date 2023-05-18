BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The county wants to add another section to Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway, also known as Back-Back Beach Road.

It will extend from Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway.

Phase III is currently still in the design phase, a project development and environment study will begin next week.

In total, it will take more than three years before the road is finished.

Four months ago, Breakfast Point residents raised concerns about the road being built right behind their property. Bay County officials said nothing is set in stone. They believe this extension is needed to help with the flow of traffic on the beach.

“It will give the property owners on the north side of Panama City Beach Parkway the ability to live life, have children, go to school, go to parks, and go shopping without getting on Panama City Beach Parkway, it will give them connectivity north of Panama City Beach Parkway, and help take some of the traffic off the parkway, ” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said.

The county will hold a public meeting to answer any questions you may have about this project. If you are interested in attending, the meeting is slated for next Thursday, May 25, at the Lyndell Conference Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.