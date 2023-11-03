PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools is offering one last Parents Against Predators workshop before the year ends.

This workshop teaches everyone who works with children how to keep them as safe as possible on the internet. District officials said they guarantee you’ll learn skills and strategies you can put to immediate use.

Bay District Schools partners with Panama City Beach Police Department’s Chief J.R. Talamantez to provide safety tips.

The workshop starts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at Rutherford High School.

Prior to the workshop, the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors and Buffalo Rock will provide a free pasta dinner, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“It’s really eye-opening,” said Jennifer Ledesma, President of the Central Panhandle Realtors Association. “It’s just to bring awareness to online predators. Through the social media and apps, we’re bringing them right into our homes and the parents and guardians need to be aware of this and what to look out for.”

During the workshop, there are concurrent sessions on internet safety for students in grades 6-12.

There will also be childcare for students in grades K-5 available onsite.