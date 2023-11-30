PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast State College students, both prospective and current, are invited to attend “Super Saturday” on December 2nd.

The event will be held at both GCSC’s Panama City campus from 9 to 11 a.m. Central time and their Port St. Joe campus from 10 a.m. to noon Eastern time.

Students will be able to register for classes in the spring semester, receive student IDs, and meet with representatives from various departments.

The college hosts “Super Saturday” before both the fall and spring semesters to give those interested in GCSC a chance to learn more about the school at a convenient time.

“Super Saturday is the perfect event where you can come out at a time that maybe you are available and to get all those questions answered,” said GCSC Executive Director of Recruitment Jason Hedden. “We are just trying to create another opportunity for students to come out and prepare themselves for success.”

All new students applying on Saturday will not have to pay the application fee.

If you can’t attend this weekend, Gulf Coast State College will waive the application fee from Monday, December 4th to Friday, December 8th.

You can stop by the school between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to apply.