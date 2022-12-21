BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are making plans to alleviate traffic in Panama City Beach.

On Tuesday, they moved forward with plans for a design phase to expand Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway. The county is looking to expand the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway.

This is the third phase of the contract and will cost four million dollars. Officials are hoping this project, as well as Back Beach widening, will make a major difference to decrease congestion.

“After it gets designed, permits in hand, then it’ll go to the construction phase, kind of like the six laning of Back Beach Road,” Robert Carroll, District 2 Bay County Commissioner, said. “We’ve been waiting on those funds for quite a long time and construction will start in the spring, so we’re excited about getting that underway.”

Carroll said it is a four-year timeline to complete the design phase, but he expects it to finish much more quickly.