BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Officials are negotiating with a company that will invest $11 million in the community to create more than 100 new jobs.

Local economic development leaders are calling it by the code name “Project Cast.” The company is involved in manufacturing.

“I feel really good about it, and I feel like it will go really well,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

Dozier said “Project Cast” is a marine manufacturing company that could be moving its plant to Bay County.

“It’ll pay better than the average wage, attracting 105 jobs or even more, and so we are excited about it,” Dozier said. “It’s a great opportunity for Bay County to get back into the boat manufacturing business.”

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, Bay County Economic Development Alliance leaders are planning to ask commissioners to support their request for a Triumph Gulf Coast grant for the project.

Dozier believes landing the company will help diversify the local economy. He remembers when Century Boats manufactured boats, and he said there is no better place for a boat factory than Bay County.

“They are looking at some existing buildings that are here in town, but I don’t know if that information is readily available for me to make public just yet,” Dozier said.

Although a lot of information is still confidential, like the name of the marine manufacturing company, they are hoping to invest more than $11 million back into the community.

“Five years down the road, we will have more families be able to move here and have a good quality place for them to work and raise a family,” he said.

No word yet as to when local leaders will be able to release more details on the “Project Cast.”