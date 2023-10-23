LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Event organizers are gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, November 5th.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Project 25 Car Show returns for its 22nd year.

This year’s show will be held at the Kartona Electric Speedway on Highway 98 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The entry fee into the event is a new, unwrapped toy that is at least $10 or a cash donation.

All gifts collected will be donated to Bay County children for Christmas.

This is a very meaningful cause for Project 25 coordinators and is something they look forward to each year.

“We used to deliver to the houses, the homes, and you go in and you see those children with not even a tree sometimes, and it just warms your heart to be able to help, it does mine,” said Project 25 Coordinator Becky Johns. “There’s not a year that don’t go by that I don’t cry over it and it’s just a good feeling.”

You can bring your own car or truck to participate in the car show, and no pre-registration is required.

There will also be silent auctions, 50/50 drawings, and much more at the event.