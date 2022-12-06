LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Volunteers from the community and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office gathered at the Walmart in Lynn Haven Tuesday evening to hand-pick gifts for local kids.

“We give them a child, either a boy or girl and age and they go shop,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “This year we’re going from $75 to $100 hundred. They go shop for that amount, bring it up with the register and we bag it and we’ve been working with the schools on getting the kid’s names and we’ve got about 350 kids.”

Project 25 provides for families every holiday season. Tuesday marks the 42nd annual shopping night. Several Bay County Sheriff’s employees have participated for many years.

“For us to be able to help children at Christmas to enjoy the holidays and the meaning of Christmas is very important,” Captain Steve Harbuck said.

“This is actually my 29th year shopping, I’ve been here since 1994 and this is a pleasure to come out every year and shop for the kids and get the toys ready,” Lieutenant Myron Guilford said.

Lieutenant Guilford said each year is a new challenge when shopping for the kids.

“Little tough when you have to shop for kids now because the toys are so much different each year, they change and so you have to try to keep up with the times to be able to try to help the kids and make sure that you get the right toys for the right kids,” Guilford said.

But it was not just captains, lieutenants, and deputies participating for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Cadet sheriff’s deputies helped bag the toys and load them onto the semi-truck.

“It’s very encouraging to me and it should be encouraging everyone that they are taking time away from things that they would love to do to help others,” Harbuck said. “Very encouraging. We’re very proud of them, but we’re not surprised, we’re just not surprised.”

The Sheriff’s Office will organize the gifts and Bay District Schools will help distribute them in the near future.

Through Tuesday’s event and other fundraisers, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office hopes to provide gifts for a total of 500-600 kids this holiday season.