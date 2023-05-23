PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — During Tuesday’s Panama City Commission meeting, commissioners approved a $4 million bid from the Royal American Construction Company’s complete phase one of the Wastewater Project at Pretty Bayou.

The project will span down 27th Street and Kings Road.

The project will provide new roads, along with new wastewater infrastructure.

Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said this is part of the city’s larger effort to protect the bay and the animals that live there.

“As that water and wastewater percolates into the soil, it eventually gets into the bay and creates all sorts of problems,” Street said. “So this is a one way for us to go through and actually get people off of septic tanks and make the bay cleaner and a better quality for generations to come.”

Street said residents can expect construction to begin in the next couple of months.