LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – On Fridays and Saturdays throughout October Kaleidoscope Theatre in Lynn Haven is hosting a haunted house.

There are 20 rooms of terror and 33 actors whose sole goal is to scare all those who attend.

This is the first time in eight years that the theater has had an event like this.

Hosting an event that is so unique to the theater excited everyone at Kaleidoscope.

“Just the idea that this would be a great fundraiser for Kaleidoscope,” said Kaleidoscope Theatre Board of Directors President Babs Umenhofer. “I just presented it to the board and they were overjoyed with the idea of doing something outside of the box.”

The haunted house is only for those 13 and up, no one under 12 is allowed even if an adult accompanies them.

Tickets can be found on Kaleidoscope Theatre’s Facebook page here or on their website here.