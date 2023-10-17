PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, October 20th Panama City Beach’s second annual ‘Paws in the Park’ event returns, this time at Conservation Park with a special Halloween twist.

Be sure to bring your four-legged friends with you between 9 a.m. and noon.

There will be a costume contest tailored toward the dogs, dozens of pet vendors, and even opportunities to adopt a new friend.

Pet donations of any and all kinds are also greatly accepted and appreciated.

“We’re encouraging people to bring their extra blankets or pick up a bag of dog food on the way, dog treats, dog toys, because the shelters really need items like that,” said Panama City Beach PIO Debbie Ingram. “It’s important for us to remember to take care of the animals that maybe don’t have homes.”

Some police K-9s will also provide entertainment to those who attend.

This is a completely free event to attend and no pre-registration is required.

For more information on the event, click here.