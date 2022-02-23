BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Power rate increases are expected to lead to more tax revenue for Bay County municipalities.

Lynn Haven is expected to see its 2022 revenue rise more than $300,000 from 2021 due to Florida Power and Light’s rate hike.

In the fiscal year 2022-2023, FPL projects Lynn Haven’s total franchise revenue will be more than $3 million. That’s an increase of $600,000 over the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Panama City expects its revenue to increase, as well. However, officials said the increase in revenue will offset the city’s own higher power bills.

Franchise taxes go into the Panama City general fund, the same fund used to pay the city’s power bills.

Panama City Beach has a five percent franchise fee on its franchise agreement with Gulf Power. City officials said they expect to renegotiate the contract soon.

Mexico Beach has a six percent franchise fee with Duke Energy. They said they collected $114,452 in franchise fees in 2021. Duke Energy also had a rate hike in January of $4.53 per 1000 kilowatt-hours.

However, Mexico Beach officials don’t expect it to result in a large uptick in franchise fee revenue.

Callaway has a six percent franchise fee with Gulf Power. City officials said it’s too early to determine how upticks in rates will impact residents. They also said there have been no discussions about decreasing the franchise fee.