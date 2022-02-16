PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Some of the last remnants of Hurricane Michael are leaving the Bay High School campus.

The storm damaged nearly every building, causing Bay High students to relocate to Jinks Middle School for more than two months.

When they returned, only 40% of the buildings were usable, so the district brought in as many as 46 portables.

Those portables are now on their way back to their owner.

“Fast forward to when the STEM building opened up and the campus opened up, we were able to cut that number down to nine so now we are not needing portables anymore,” Bay High School Principal Billy May said. “It’s a good feeling. It’s kind of a reminder of the hurricane and the sooner they’re gone the better for us.”

The last of the portables should be gone by the end of the week.