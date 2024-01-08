LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – A play featuring two actors playing over 20 roles debuts this weekend at Kaleidoscope Theatre in Lynn Haven.

“Popcorn Falls”, a comedy focusing on a town that has fallen into hard times will have seven showings over the next two weekends.

You can enjoy the play on Fridays and Saturdays for the next two weeks at 7:30 p.m. or on Sundays at 2:30.

Another show has been added for next Thursday at 7:30 as well.

This is only Kaleidoscope’s second play production since reopening following Hurricane Michael over five years ago, and members are excited to be back.

“We’re so happy that Kaleidoscope is back,” said Popcorn Falls Director Lois Carter. “After five years, we’ve done one production and a few other specials. But finally, live community theater is back in Panama City.”

Tickets are $22.50 and all proceeds will be put right back into the theatre.

For a link to purchase tickets, click here.