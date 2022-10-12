PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County canvassing board met Wednesday morning to conduct public testing of the election equipment before voters head to the polls to cast their ballots for the general election on November 8th.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen explained the testing process. Then, the group verified several of the machines by randomly entering ballots and double-checking their work.

Candidates, representatives, and voters were all encouraged to come watch them. Andersen said the process has only gotten better in recent years.

“Well really nothing any different, then we just have steps, we added a couple more steps for clarity to ensure that they have a clear understanding, they have steps to follow, it’s mandatory that they follow the steps, there is not ‘hey we do it this way we have set procedure, we have set steps written down, and independently that is performing,” Andersen said.

Andersen said the process helps build public trust and transparency.