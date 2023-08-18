PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Beginning this coming Monday, August 21st, Pineapple Willy’s restaurant in Panama City Beach is hosting its annual “Pay it Forward” campaign which will run until the following Sunday, August 27th.

All profits that Pineapple Willy’s makes at their restaurant that week will be donated to seven different local charities and non-profits.

This event has been hosted by the restaurant for over 15 years.

The “Pay it Forward” campaign originally only lasted for a few days and benefited one or two organizations.

But recently Pineapple Willy’s staff worked to expand the campaign to more organizations and more days.

“We expanded it because we wanted to give back more and we know that there was more organizations that could benefit from having this money than just three,” said Pineapple Willy’s Marketing Director Jared Knetzer. “We figure, you know, how can we bring more money in to give back to more organizations? So let’s make it a full week and then bump it up to seven days, seven charities.”

Some of the charities participating this year include Beach Care Services, The Arc of the Bay, and Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

During last year’s event, the restaurant raised over $144,000.

This year they’re looking to exceed those numbers.

For a full list of other charities and non-profits included in this week-long event, click here.