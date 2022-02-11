BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – All of the candidates are locked in for the April 19 Bay County Municipal Election.

Positions are up for grabs in Callaway, Mexico Beach, Panama City Beach, and Springfield.

Six out of the nine races on the ballot are contested.

The races are as followed:

Callaway, Ward 1:

Scott Davis

Callaway, Ward 2:

David Griggs

James Kirckland

Mexico Beach, Group 4:

David Masters

Donny Walker

Adrian Welle

Mexico Beach, Group 5:

Michele Miller

Richard Wolff

Panama City Beach, Ward 1:

Paul Casto

Mark Meade

Panama City Beach, Ward 3:

Geoff McConnell

Mary Coburn

Springfield Mayor:

Ralph Hammond

Carl Curti

Springfield, Ward 3:

Jackie Kennington

Springfield, Ward 4:

Cindy Hamre

Panama City Beach residents will also have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed changes to the city charter.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen is encouraging voters to make sure all their information is up to date.

“I would encourage you to call our office 784-6100 to make sure that your address and things are up to date,” Andersen said. “And also to ensure that if you plan to get a vote by mail ballot just check and make sure that we have that request in place and are ready to go.”

Andersen said specific polling locations for each city will be released closer to the election.

He said there will be early voting locations open in Panama City Beach. The other municipalities will have the option to vote early at the Supervisor of Elections Office.