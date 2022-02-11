BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – All of the candidates are locked in for the April 19 Bay County Municipal Election.
Positions are up for grabs in Callaway, Mexico Beach, Panama City Beach, and Springfield.
Six out of the nine races on the ballot are contested.
The races are as followed:
Callaway, Ward 1:
- Scott Davis
Callaway, Ward 2:
- David Griggs
- James Kirckland
Mexico Beach, Group 4:
- David Masters
- Donny Walker
- Adrian Welle
Mexico Beach, Group 5:
- Michele Miller
- Richard Wolff
Panama City Beach, Ward 1:
- Paul Casto
- Mark Meade
Panama City Beach, Ward 3:
- Geoff McConnell
- Mary Coburn
Springfield Mayor:
- Ralph Hammond
- Carl Curti
Springfield, Ward 3:
- Jackie Kennington
Springfield, Ward 4:
- Cindy Hamre
Panama City Beach residents will also have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed changes to the city charter.
Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen is encouraging voters to make sure all their information is up to date.
“I would encourage you to call our office 784-6100 to make sure that your address and things are up to date,” Andersen said. “And also to ensure that if you plan to get a vote by mail ballot just check and make sure that we have that request in place and are ready to go.”
Andersen said specific polling locations for each city will be released closer to the election.
He said there will be early voting locations open in Panama City Beach. The other municipalities will have the option to vote early at the Supervisor of Elections Office.