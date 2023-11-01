PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For the 25th year, the Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN returns to the area on Saturday, November 4th.

Everyone is welcome to come and spectate the triathlon.

The triathlon kicks from the Russel-Fields Pier at around 4:45 a.m.

The race will feature a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike course, and a 26.2-mile run to finish everything.

The IRONMAN is allowed to continue each year due to the support of various organizations around Bay County.

“Our volunteer bases are, generally speaking, all our local schools, all our sports teams, churches, our military comes out and supports us,” said Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN Race Director Ben Rausa. “We’re partners with everybody in the community.”

You are still welcome to sign up to volunteer at the triathlon and help the athletes.

To see the full race map, click here.