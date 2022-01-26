BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the midst of a pandemic and economic uncertainty, there seems to be one constant: people love coming to the Emerald Coast.

For the second time in the last three years, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport has set records for passenger traffic, officials said. They added that the airport didn’t just squeak by the old record set in 2019 — it shattered it.

“We had 1.6 million passengers in 2021, which is a 25 percent growth over our peak year of 2019,” ECP Board Chairman Glen McDonald said. “We’re very excited and we’re working really, really hard to keep up with passenger demand.”

The airport’s growth was felt around the country.

“The recognition that the Panhandle has been discovered, and we’re really happy that we ranked number four in that percentage of growth in the nation,” ECP Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said.

McClellan credits the growth to travelers wanting a getaway vacation during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve seen growth since May of 2020 when [Governor Ron DeSantis] opened the beaches and opened the short-term rentals,” he said. “We saw steady growth, and then when we got to March of 2021, our numbers just took off.”

With traveler growth comes airport expansion, officials added.

ECP is converting space originally meant for customs into additional concourse space, with 300 extra seats for passengers waiting for their flight.

“We as a board are trying to maintain quality with all of this growth and passenger experience,” McDonald said. “We want them to have a great experience when they come to our beaches and when they come to our airport.”

At Wednesday’s monthly board meeting, airport officials also announced other surprising numbers from the year.

In 2021, concessions at ECP sold: