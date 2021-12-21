Paving to begin in Bay County in the new year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every year, the county creates a list of roads to resurface— and this year, the list was particularly long.

A $5.5 million contract has gone to repave 44 roads across the unincorporated Bay County, which amounts to about 11 miles of resurfacing.

Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said the county’s half-cent surtax goes towards this fund. This means money collected from tourists goes toward improving our infrastructure.

Some of the roads on the list are Merritt Brown Way, Turkey Run, First Street, and Altha Avenue.

“We are thankful for the surtax continuing to get the bang for our buck and allow our tourists that come and spend their money here that we can use those taxes to help pave our local roads,” Carroll said. “We’ve approved the contract today… they have less than a year to get it all done so you’ll start seeing paving equipment around in these neighborhoods getting resurfaced.”

Carroll said there is no specific order or schedule for which the roads will be paved. He also said work will start promptly in the new year.