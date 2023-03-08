PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker City Council members are upset about an apartment complex that was destroyed by Hurricane Michael. Demolition crews couldn’t tear it down until last year.

“It’s been sitting this way for four and a half years, and the people of Parker tell me every day they want it cleaned up,” Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said,

No one has lived at Parkway Garden Apartments since Hurricane Michael destroyed it. All that remains are piles of debris.

New apartments were supposed to be built.

“It never happened for a multitude of reasons, couldn’t get the insurance payment couldn’t get a builder, couldn’t get materials and we just went along like that time in a time out,” Kelly said.

So the original owner sold the property about a year ago. The new owner had to remove asbestos before demolishing the buildings.

“Asbestos, when it’s in its whole form, I’m told, is not that dangerous, it’s when you start to tear it up, it becomes a powder and it becomes airborne and you shouldn’t breathe it so they couldn’t just tear it down,” Kelly said.

Tuesday night a construction company approached the city about using the land to store construction equipment they’re using at Tyndall Air Force Base. Everyone said they support Tyndall, but not the equipment yard.

“That property and what we’re trying to do in Parker, you know, I understand your needs for a laydown yard, I just don’t know,” Council Member April Gibson said.

“If that becomes a laydown yard for Tyndall Air Force Base, who’s going to pay us for all of the space?” Kelly said. “We’re not making money like we did when there were 300 apartments and there were toilets and sinks and washing machines and all of that.”

Meanwhile, the city attorney continues negotiations with the landowner’s lawyer.

“I want to generate fines, daily fines,” Kelly said. “I’m going to ask him to find them daily. Until that is cleaned up.”

Kelly said he’ll try to get the case in front of a magistrate.

City officials said they don’t want the land used for anything until it’s cleared.