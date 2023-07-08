PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The start of school is right around the corner and the Parker community is coming together to raise vital funds for local students.

“Parker Elementary School is a community partnership school and one of our great community partners, the VFW Post 8205 wanted to do a yard sale where local community members can donate, could set up booths,” Parker Elementary School Principal Chris Coan said

Tables and booths were open to the public at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8205 Saturday morning. The items sold will directly benefit Parker Elementary.

“A lot of it’s going to focus on improvement of our school literacy, of our math, our academic, to get more students involved in more afterschool programming is really the biggest thing that we look at is how to get students involved even outside of the school day, to fully enhance their academic well-being,” Coan said.

While proceeds benefit students, Saturday’s yard sale was a shopping spree for many. A variety of items like clothes, kitchen items, backpacks, and more were available.

“I’ve walked around and saw a few things, I’m like, oh, that’s pretty cool and, you know, things that you really or maybe you don’t think you need, but really when you see you’re like, I absolutely need that, I wish I knew that beforehand,” Coan said.

Items left after Saturday’s yard sale will not go to waste.

“Part of the community school model is to not only do something but also to pay it forward so some of it we may pay forward to other aspects and some we may do another community yard sale just to continue to get additional funds into the school family,” Coan said.

Some of the booths were local companies. They paid a small fee to sell their items, the registration fee went straight back to Parker Elementary.