VFW Post 8205 provides Thanksgiving meals for veterans

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Local veterans are extending a helping hand to their fellow vets in need.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post number 8205 in Parker gave out Thanksgiving food boxes Tuesday morning.

They delivered 43 of the boxes to the Bay County Vet’s Center off of East 23rd Street.

The boxes included turkey, mashed potatoes and all of the traditional Thanksgiving items.

The volunteers said they collaborated with a few local veterans groups to make sure everyone is able to have a thanksgiving meal.

“It’s just one of the things that all of our members enjoy doing and helping out a needy veteran is what we are all about,” said Kevin Kellett, a Judge Advocate.

The VFW post 8205 said they will be putting together boxes for a similar giveaway to veterans next month during the Christmas holidays.