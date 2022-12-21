PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — In the spirit of Christmas, Bay County veterans are lending a hand to their fellow brothers and sisters.

Every year, members of various veteran organizations come together to provide holiday meals to veterans in need.

The veterans receive a box, specifically designed to cater to the size of their family.

The boxes are filled to the brim with all the food to prepare a traditional holiday meal.

“Oh, there’s all kinds of goodies, canned goods, they’ve got rolls, turkey, stuffing, cookies you know, just enough to make a good big meal,” veteran Ralph Morgan said.

This year the group put together 54 meal kits for veterans across Bay County, many of whom would otherwise go without.

“A majority of those went to formerly homeless veterans through the HUD-VASH program with the VA,” Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Matt Standish said.

The recipients are nominated by others in the veteran community.

All families are guaranteed anonymity.

“It just gives them a good reason to celebrate and have their family with them,” Standish said. “To provide a good meal, something they can enjoy and the whole family can have fun with at Christmas is a nice time.”

Many of the volunteers have a strong personal connection to their program.

“My personal family has been in that position and I have received baskets when I lived in Colorado,” President of Auxiliary VFW Post 8205 Judi Ross said. “And it was heartwarming to know that someone cared enough to help somebody they didn’t even know, so this is our way of giving back and for me, it’s extra special.”

“Our veterans, they give so much to their country even if they didn’t deploy the combat zone,” Standish said. “Every veteran gives a big portion of their life and to give them support. We love doing it.”

Local veterans groups have been providing meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas for more than 20 years.