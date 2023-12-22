PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Holiday traditions come in all shapes and sizes. For members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (WFW) Post 8205 in Parker, it’s feeding their brothers and sisters Christmas dinner for the last 20 years.

“Once you’re in the military, we’re all brothers and sisters,” Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Tony Salvo said. “We take care of each other till death do us part. It’s that simple.:”

Every year the VFW put together holiday meal kits for local veterans and their families.

Stuff to the brim with all the fixings, each is assembled based on the size of the family.

“We got everything for a complete turkey dinner,” Salvo said. “Turkeys, pies, butter, potatoes, vegetables. Everything’s in there for a complete meal.”

Volunteers pack and organize the kits. Then they’re picked up or delivered by members of various veterans organizations.

“They’ll come to the vet center to pick them up,” Veterans Outreach Program specialist Matt Standish said. “Some of them will get delivered by certain counselors, but most of them, the veterans come and pick them up.”

Many of the recipients are part of the Outreach program, which helps those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“What we do as the counselors identify certain clients of theirs that could use a little something extra that maybe need a little help,” Standish said. “Actually, my director gets into it, too. He has people that he knows and we’re actually even spreading it out to the clinic itself, to some of the social workers out there.”

All recipients are guaranteed anonymity.

“It’s every year it gets bigger and bigger,” Salvo said. “Originally it started out with 20 some-odd meals and now we’re up to 70. And it’s basically just for veterans and their families, including active duty.”

The VFW will continue to spread holiday cheer tomorrow, giving a supply of teddy bears to firefighters at the Parker Fire Station.