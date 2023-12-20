PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) – In the last 24 hours, Parker city council members Stacie Galbreath and April Gibson notified city officials of their intentions to resign before January 1st.

They cite a controversial new law that requires financial disclosures previously reserved for high-ranking state officials. Those disclosures include any household asset worth more than $1,000, along with information on private business. Critics have criticized the law as intrusive, arguing it could affect the privacy of clients, customers, and the spouses of elected officials.

“Why does anybody need to know my financial position? That’s nobody’s business to include the government,” Galbreath said.

They are just two of many resignations affecting smaller municipalities throughout the state. In the past two weeks, at least 15 elected officials have resigned.

Gibson’s resignation took effect immediately, while Galbreath’s resignation is slated to take effect on December 29th.

Parker city officials say they have not yet decided how they will replace Galbreath and Gibson.