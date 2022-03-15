PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — A new storage facility has been approved in Parker— but not without debate.

Move It Storage applied for a development order to build a new location in Parker.

Councilwoman April Gibson, along with some residents, said the building would not beautify the city.

However, a Move It spokesperson who attended Tuesday night’s meeting said the building will have curb appeal.

Councilwoman Tonya Barrow also said a storage facility was on that property before Hurricane Michael and that the city needs one back.

The development order was approved by a vote of three to one.

“I think it’s great, that’s why we have five people… It’s a democracy,” Mayor Andrew Kelly said. “You don’t always get what you want. I thought that it went really, really well. I would like to have had a unanimous decision, but I trust Mrs. Gibson’s opinion also.”

The future storage facility will be located on a seven-acre property across the street from Fulcrum Building Group on Highway 98.