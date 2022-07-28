PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker community leaders are inviting residents to a fun event with an important purpose.

The Parker Elementary Community Partnership is sponsoring the first annual “Sharing Hope in Parker” day this Saturday.

Families can pick up free backpacks, clothes, food, school supplies and other resources families need to prepare their children for the new school year.

Event organizers said it’s been a collaborative effort.

“We started telling them our vision, and then they started telling her vision, and it blended together and made a beautiful day,” Refuge Assembly of God Pastor Danny Davis said. “Also, the city is joining with us, the city commissioners, public works, police, firemen, they’ll all be here. It’s just a community day where we’re going to share hope and love on the people in Parker.”

The event is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Refuge Assembly of God across the street from Parker City Hall.