Parker residents eligible to receive free installation of smoke detectors

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker residents can now make their homes a little safer— free of charge.

The City of Parker Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to install free smoke detectors in residents’ homes.

New fire chief Matthew Jensen said three out of five deaths in residential fires are caused by a lack of smoke alarms.

Chief Jensen said the free smoke detector installation will also give the firefighters an idea of the layout of your residence in case they respond to a fire at your house.

“Smoke alarms obviously give you your first bits of warning, especially at night,” Chief Jensen said. “It’s really important that these homes that don’t have smoke alarms that we get them in there.”

For more information on the smoke alarm program in Parker, you can call the fire station at (850) 871-4313.

